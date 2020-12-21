PLATTEVILE, Wis. — The oak trees of Grant County have stories to tell, according to two University of Wisconsin-Platteville professors.
“They’re iconic, those oak trees in the pastures with the spreading canopies,” said Evan Larson, professor of geography. “They’re like the archetypal tree of this region.”
Larson and associate professor and department chairman Chris Underwood have spent the past seven years studying oak trees in southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa. Their work, which was recently published in the academic journal Progress in Physical Geography, might have important implications for local farmers.
The seed for Larson and Underwood’s research was planted around 2011, when they applied for a grant to study oak trees. Since oak tree growth is influenced by moisture levels in soil, they believed patterns in the trees’ rings could reveal a more accurate chronology of drought in the Driftless Region.
Shortly after they began their research, Underwood left Platteville in 2013 for a job at another university. In his absence, Larson was joined on the project by post-baccalaureate fellow Sara Allen, a 2013 history and geography graduate.
Initially, the researchers faced a challenge: Most land in the Midwest is privately owned, which made it difficult to access the oak trees they needed.
“That first year, we visited state parks and used a lot of historical aerial photos,” Larson said.
He and Allen published a paper in the Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine, explaining their research and appealing to landowners for permission to sample their oak trees. More than 250 owners welcomed the professors and students, and they eventually sampled 420 living oak trees, 15 stumps and 17 beams from historic structures such as old barns and houses.
Data collection took place over several years during the fall and winter, in order to avoid damaging trees during the growing season and exposing them to disease.
In 2015, Underwood rejoined the Platteville faculty, and the professors and students continued their fieldwork.
“It’s a relatively novel experience for a lot of undergraduate students,” he said. “I did not start doing this (type of) research until grad school.”
The team developed a record of regional drought patterns dating back more than 300 years, which revealed that the last few centuries have seen unusually high levels of precipitation in southwest Wisconsin. They also noticed that over the past 80 years, corn and soybean crops have become more correlated with climate variability, with higher yields in wetter years and lower yields in drier years.
“Where climate goes is where farmers go,” Larson said. “With predictions for increasingly severe climate swings, we could possibly be looking at a time where farmers have to deal with increasingly volatile swings in their own yield.”
Underwood said research like theirs helps make the abstract idea of climate change more concrete for Midwesterners.
“For people in the Driftless Region to be able to see the climate change record in maybe even an oak tree that’s growing on their property, it becomes immediately tangible for that person,” he said.
Now that their oak research has been published, Larson and Underwood have started investigating eastern red cedar trees. While oak tree growth is influenced by soil moisture, Larson said, red cedars are affected by hot temperatures, so combining results from both species can offer a more complete understanding of regional environmental patterns.