MercyOne announced that Dr. Hijinio Carreon has accepted a role as systemwide chief medical executive. He has been a part of the organization for more than 13 years, beginning as an emergency medicine physician and advancing to his most recent role as chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs for MercyOne Central Iowa.
•
Heartland Financial USA, operating under the brand HTLF, announced the following promotions:
Anna Sutton
- to customer care quality assurance analyst.
Tiffany Axtell
- to consumer loan doc specialist.
Dawn Moser
- to network security engineer.
• Medical Associates announced:
Dr. Shannon Huff
- has joined the OB/GYN department. Huff is a board-certified OB/GYN provider who previously served as an OB/GYN physician at Atrium Health Stanly Women’s Services in Albemarle, N.C.
Karyn Kuennen
- has joined the hospitalist department. Kuennen is a board-certified advanced practice nurse practitioner. She previously worked at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center as a registered nurse.
•
The board of directors of FEH Design promoted Karen Greiner to associate principal. Greiner, who joined FEH in 2016, is a registered interior designer in the firm’s Dubuque office.
• Greater Dubuque Development Corp. received two first-place awards during the Mid-America Economic Development Council’s virtual presentation of the 2020 Economic Development awards.
GDDC received the awards in the large market division for Workforce Development and Economic Impact Deal of the Year.
The Workforce Development award is in recognition of GDDC’s college recruitment strategy, while the Economic Impact Deal of the Year recognized GDDC’s part in bringing Duluth Trading Co. and Crown Cork & Seal to Dubuque.