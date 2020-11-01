U.S. President Donald Trump told the crowd of 6,000 people gathered at the Dubuque Regional Airport today that if voters elect former Vice President Joe Biden, they would suffer for it.
"They will crash the economy, take your farm and America will be a socialist country," he said. "This election is the choice between a Biden depression or a Trump super boom. It's the choice between a Biden shutdown — we're not going to shut down — and a vaccine."
The president spoke for more than an hour to the cheering crowd on a biting cold afternoon amid a stiff wind.
Trump tailormade some of his remarks for the agricultural sector, talking of his being convinced by U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of the need for boosting ethanol.
"They fought with me for it," he said. "They'd come to me and I'd say what about a little less. They'd say no. But they didn't have to fight me very hard. I've always been with the farmers."
Trump also lauded his being tough on China and warned of the possibility of voter fraud via absentee ballots. If re-elected, he promised a return of industry to the United States.
"We're going to make America into the manufacturing powerhouse of the world and end our reliance on China," he said. "In the next four years, we're going to hire more police and increase penalties for assaults on law enforcement."
Members of the audience came from all over the Midwest, regularly chanting "four more years."
This story will be updated.