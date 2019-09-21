MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa City Council members are supportive of allowing all-terrain and utility vehicles on almost all city streets.
This week, council members discussed allowing the vehicles on every city street but Platte Street.
Currently, ATVs and UTVs are allowed on Western Avenue, West Summit Street, Myatt Drive and portions of Anderson, East Quarry, Main, North Matteson and Walnut streets.
Mayor Don Schwenker said the city started allowing ATVs and UTVs on certain city streets about five years ago.
Since then, council members slowly have allowed their use on more and more streets.
“It’s becoming more of a way to get out and see the community,” Schwenker said. “We’re starting to see more and more counties and cities adopt it.”
Even as the popularity of the vehicles has grown in the area and more city streets have been opened, the city’s police department has not seen an increasing number of incidents involving ATVs and UTVs, the mayor said.
By expanding the ordinance to cover all but Platte Street, Schwenker said many businesses could benefit from increased tourism.
“We want the vehicles to be able to access all of our local businesses, and I think that would be a great benefit for the town,” he said.
Council Member Ronald Horan concurred.
“I’m completely open to it as long as it is done in a safe manner,” he said. “We haven’t had any problems so far, so I imagine that it wouldn’t be an issue.”
Platte Street would not be included in an updated ordinance because it is part of a state highway.
The ordinance change will be reviewed by the city’s public safety committee before heading to City Council members — who are generally supportive of the measure, Schwenker said.
He said that process could take about one month.