A virtual course aims to provide tips for caregivers of adults with chronic medical conditions.
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is a six-week course offering tips on stress reduction, improved communication, resource access and other topics for caregivers, according to a press release from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
The course will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Aug. 5 to Sept. 9, via Zoom.
Cost is $35 per person or $40 for couples.
Register online at https://bit.ly/ptc16354.