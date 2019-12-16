EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — An East Dubuque man last week was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attacking his wife with a machete.
Joshua D. Glenn, 33, was sentenced after pleading guilty to felony aggravated domestic battery. He was given credit for the more than 150 days he already had spent in jail. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised release after his jail time.
The attack occurred on July 11 in East Dubuque. Police were called to Glenn’s home that morning to investigate a report of a domestic assault involving a gun.
Glenn had fled the residence by the time authorities arrived, leading them on a vehicle chase through residential yards and nearly striking an ambulance, police said.
Authorities said Glenn’s wife, Erica R. Glenn, had been punched and slapped repeatedly. Glenn also prevented his wife from calling 911.
Glenn also struck Erica Glenn on the arms, hands and forehead with a machete, causing a severe laceration that required surgery at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to court documents.
Police said they recovered a gun and a machete from the scene.
Joshua Glenn faced 15 charges in connection with the sequence of events. As part of a plea deal, 14 of them were dismissed, including two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, multiple charges related to battery and domestic assault and multiple counts related to aggravated fleeing.