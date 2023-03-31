WASHINGTON — Tri-state area leaders pitched their priorities related to workforce, air service, taxes and other areas to federal lawmakers on Thursday during a visit to Washington, D.C.
By the estimates of both local officials and lawmakers representing the area, the visit was a successful one.
Dozens of local government and business representatives met with lawmakers and federal government agency officials Wednesday and Thursday to lobby for projects and policies they believe will help the area. The 2023 Tri-State D.C. Fly-In was the first held in-person in the nation’s capital since the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was also the first year the group traveling to D.C. focused on representing the whole tri-state area, rather than just Dubuque and Iowa. The group spent Thursday meeting with U.S. senators or their staff from Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin and members of the U.S. House of Representatives or their staff from the three congressional districts nearest Dubuque, covering all three states.
Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Molly Grover said after the meetings Thursday that the change made sense due to most major area employers having workers from all three states.
“It was a great addition to add both Illinois and Wisconsin legislators and to speak as a regional voice,” she said. “I think our legislators were very receptive to our priorities and are certainly going to be a voice for us as we continue to try and advance those priorities. … That’s why we continue to build relationships. You continue to communicate what’s important to your communities and bring as many people to the table as you can around common interests.”
Lawmakers who met with the local delegation said Congress has an opportunity to fulfill some of the group’s top priorities.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, met with the group in a hallway near the House floor because votes were scheduled during the time planned for her to meet with the group. She said that, especially as a member of the House Appropriations Committee, she is focused on eastern Iowa priorities.
“As appropriators, we’ll take whatever ask (federal agencies) give us and start the process of vetting the president’s budget policy and appropriations requests,” she said. “But our goal is to make sure we are still able to invest and keep priorities for Iowa.”
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said after her meeting with the local delegation that even with a divided Congress — with Republicans holding the majority in the House and Democrats holding the majority in the Senate — that the group’s priorities had hope of finding broad support.
“Some of the (priorities) that were brought up were extending or making permanent some of the tax provisions that were in the (2017) Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; … assisting with the Child Care Community Block Grant, which will be important; education Pell grants and how to leverage those dollars, whether that’s through certificate programs or getting a four-year degree — things that I large-in-part agree with and things we should get over the finish line in this Congress,” she said.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., now represents Jo Daviess County following redistricting and met with the local delegation for his first time on Thursday. He said afterward that he would work to forward the group’s goals, especially from his seat on the House Ways and Means Committee, which handles tax issues, including tax credits such as those prioritized by local representatives.
“Workforce development is a huge issue,” he said. “Obviously, transportation is a big issue. Making sure we get a Farm Bill done this year is a huge issue. I’m the chief co-sponsor on the historic tax credit bill. We anticipate getting that over the finish line, which has real economic impact for older cities like Dubuque, like Galena, like Peoria where I’m from and preserving our history but also spurring economic development.”
The group also met with staff of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. Todd Dalsing, director of the Dubuque Regional Airport, said discussions about bringing more commercial air service to Dubuque seemed to make an impact.
American Airlines stopped providing service to Dubuque in September. Avelo Airlines earlier this month began providing flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays between Dubuque and Orlando, and local officials continue efforts to bring additional commercial air service to Dubuque.
Dalsing noted that the meeting with Durbin’s staff came after United Airlines announced plans to end flights between Springfield, Ill., and Chicago.
“It was perfect timing for (Durbin’s) office to hear from us,” Dalsing said.
The group also met with staff from U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis. Dubuque chamber Vice President of Government and External Affairs Ryan Sempf said those lawmakers also were receptive to the group’s priorities.
