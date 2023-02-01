Meet the critter
The Wyoming toad on display at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering, Telegraph Herald

Hearts, flowers and chocolate might stir feelings of romance for some, but an animal at a Dubuque museum prefers to pair up after the temperature drops and a cricket gets dusted with calcium.

National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has been working in conjunction with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and other participating facilities for about 15 years to increase the native population of the Wyoming toad.

