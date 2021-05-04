CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City leaders have approved funding for a downtown facade improvement program that will provide property owners with grants or loans to improve their building fronts.
The program will provide a 60% matching reimbursement of up to $5,000 for improvements to exterior facades, signs and architectural features on commercial and business properties along Main Street between Lafayette and Yuba streets, according to a press release.
The council also established a $9,000 revolving loan program that will finance up to 50% of the total cost of eligible projects. Loans will be from $1,500 to $5,000, accrue 1% interest annually and must be repaid within three years.
The city’s previous downtown improvement efforts, which included the renovation of 12 building fronts, received state recognition in 2017.
To download application materials, visit www.bit.ly/39YXa9g. For more information, contact Bob Jones at cubacitycdc@gmail.com.