A threat of rain did not stop a crowd of about 40 gathering this morning at the former site of Shopko in Dubuque for the groundbreaking for a new credit union location. 

Collins Community Credit Union plans to construct a three-story, 30,000-square-foot building at 255 John F. Kennedy Road. The credit union currently has a branch at 4855 Asbury Road. 

"Dubuque has been a phenomenal partner and community since the very beginning of our relationship," said Collins President and CEO Stefanie Rupert. "We feel that our visions align."

She said the credit union will occupy the first floor of the new building, while the top two stories can be rented out by other businesses. 

Rupert also said 10 new employees will be added to the new location. 

"But that will be dependent on our growth and will grow as we grow," she said. 

This story will be updated. 

