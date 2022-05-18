John Lewis (from left), senior vice president of IT and facilities at Collins Community Credit Union; Marsha Schulte, chair of the board of directors for Collins; Stefanie Rupert, president and CEO of the credit union; Lindsey Dozier, vice president of retail for Collins; Molly Grover, president and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce; and Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., participate in a groundbreaking for the credit union's new location along John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., speaks during a groundbreaking for Collins Community Credit Union's new location along John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Stefanie Rupert, president and CEO of Collins Community Credit Union, speaks during a groundbreaking for the credit union's new location along John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Molly Grover, president and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks during a groundbreaking for Collins Community Credit Union's new location along John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
John Lewis (from left), senior vice president of IT and facilities at Collins Community Credit Union; Marsha Schulte, chair of the board of directors for Collins; Stefanie Rupert, president and CEO of the credit union; Lindsey Dozier, vice president of retail for Collins; Molly Grover, president and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce; and Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., participate in a groundbreaking for the credit union's new location along John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., speaks during a groundbreaking for Collins Community Credit Union's new location along John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Stefanie Rupert, president and CEO of Collins Community Credit Union, speaks during a groundbreaking for the credit union's new location along John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Molly Grover, president and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks during a groundbreaking for Collins Community Credit Union's new location along John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.