ELKADER, Iowa — MercyOne Elkader Medical Center received a $20,000 donation from the Central Community Hospital Foundation Board.
The funding went toward the purchase of two in-hospital LifePak 15 cardiac monitor/defibrillator/external pacemaker units.
The units are instrumental in the treatment of cardiac arrest patients, providing continuous cardiac monitoring with external pacemaker capabilities, officials said.
One unit is located in the emergency room to allow continuous care of a patient. The other is located on the in-patient nursing floor for emergency situations.
Raising funds for the two cardiac units was the focus of the foundation’s gala, which took place the first week in March.