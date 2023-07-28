STOCKTON, Ill. — Community and economic leaders in Stockton this weekend will kick off a downtown revitalization initiative they hope will boost tourism and help tell Stockton’s story.

A ribbon-cutting event will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, for the “Adventures in Stockton” program. It will highlight new murals, window displays and a walking tour, as well as plans for a new “parklet” and a refurbished downtown streetscape on the horizon.

Recommended for you