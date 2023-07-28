STOCKTON, Ill. — Community and economic leaders in Stockton this weekend will kick off a downtown revitalization initiative they hope will boost tourism and help tell Stockton’s story.
A ribbon-cutting event will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, for the “Adventures in Stockton” program. It will highlight new murals, window displays and a walking tour, as well as plans for a new “parklet” and a refurbished downtown streetscape on the horizon.
Terry McGovern, who owns multiple Stockton businesses and serves on the village board, said the program was a collaboration between the village, Stockton Heritage Museum, Stockton Chamber of Commerce, Galena Country Tourism and creative agency All Together.
“It’s a whole long-range project to create an incredible downtown,” McGovern said. “All of this, hopefully, will combine to make it a lovely place to come and spend a day.”
One key aspect of the Adventures in Stockton initiative is a walking tour with 21 interactive stops. Visitors can use their smartphones to scan QR codes at various buildings to learn about the businesses that once inhabited them, including a hotel that housed workers on the Chicago Great Western Railway and the first Kraft cheese factory, which opened in Stockton in 1914.
“The walking tour explains how all these buildings held so much heritage,” McGovern said. “A lot of people are very unfamiliar with the story of Stockton, so that’s what we’re hoping people will get to know.”
Ann Coppernoll, who serves as community relations liaison on the Stockton Heritage Museum Board of Directors, helped research the stops on the walking tour. She said tourists often stop in downtown Elizabeth, Ill. — because U.S. 20 runs right through the village — but they might not be aware that downtown Stockton also offers “lovely” architecture and a rich history.
“Like any town, the people who started it had a vision, and they certainly had a lot of energy to get something started, and we’d like to keep it going,” Coppernoll said. “If we can help in any way to promote the things that have happened and continue to happen here, that’s what we’re after.”
In addition to the walking tour, three new murals were painted on various buildings. One depicts a massive fire that destroyed much of Stockton in 1896, while the others feature the nearby Valley of Eden Bird Sanctuary and a floral image.
Work for the project is ongoing. McGovern said the village received a $3 million grant from the state to improve downtown streetscapes with new sidewalks, benches and more. That project was recently put out for bids, and work is slated to start next year.
Rose Noble, former president and CEO of Galena Country Tourism who left the area earlier this year to become president and CEO of Visit Spokane in Spokane, Wash., worked on the program before her departure.
“Not only does this incredible experience boost community pride and excitement, but it also draws in many visitors to the lovely Stockton area,” she wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “That also means more spending at fantastic local businesses. As businesses thrive and flourish, they become a real inspiration for others to set up shop in and around Stockton.”