With two offices, about 50 staff members and 34 programs, the UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association fills a variety of community roles.
The VNA is funded by grants and donations and contracts with the Dubuque County Health Department as its public nursing arm. It also serves as Clayton County’s public health department.
There was a time when the VNA’s existence wasn’t as well known. Indeed, VNA Director Stacey Killian said that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VNA was the area’s “best kept secret.”
“A lot of people never realized what was being done on the back end to make sure that people have access to great care,” Killian said.
During the pandemic, the VNA was in the public spotlight for contact tracing, testing and vaccinations. However, it has for years provided a variety of other services, such as home care for older adults and people with disabilities, maternal health care and preventative screenings. Those services continue even as the pandemic’s local impacts have waned.
UnityPoint Health VNA also helps people facing issues such as language barriers navigate the health care system.
During the pandemic, the VNA temporarily hired Nickey Lenja to help people in the Marshallese community connect to available services. Lenja’s position since has been made permanent, and her duties include interpreting, translating, enrolling clients in Medicaid and encouraging them to obtain vaccinations. Killian estimated that Lenja helped 500 people get access to care in her first six months.
“The Marshallese community are very thankful for what we have right now,” Lenja said. “This position has been a blessing for us.”
Another VNA resource connecting people with care is the Ryan White Case Management Program. Denise Montgomery coordinates the program, which helps HIV-positive people access primary care and receive medication to treat virus so it is not transmittable.
After an infectious disease provider with whom the VNA was working retired, the VNA partnered with UnityPoint doctors in Des Moines for telehealth appointments. Otherwise, area HIV-positive patients would have to travel to Iowa City to receive the care they need.
“They’re very passionate at that (Des Moines) clinic about making sure Dubuque has access to HIV care,” Montgomery said. “They make it a priority to make sure our clients don’t have to travel so far.”
The VNA also offers several programs for maternal and preventative health care.
Stacey Duve is a care coordinator who works with the breast and cervical cancer screening program, which helps women with no insurance or high deductibles access services. Duve also helps women who have insurance but can’t navigate the system due to barriers such as language or unfamiliarity.
Vicki Gassman, the VNA’s maternal, child and adolescent health coordinator and tobacco coordinator, also provides health education in area schools and assists with diversity, equity and inclusion at the VNA.
Michelle Zurcher, a public health nurse and county lead case manager, provides lead-poisoning education and tests for kids under age 6.
Zurcher also works in the child health program, immunizations and community services. She calls people who recently have enrolled in Medicaid to help them navigate the system.
Duve makes calls as the VNA’s care coordinator for the elderly and disabled home care program. She arranges everything from grocery deliveries to doctor appointments.
The VNA casts a wide net but aims to provide as many vital services as possible, officials said.
“We’re providing the care that isn’t maybe being offered elsewhere, or we’re breaking down that barrier to get (people) to consistent, high quality care,” Killian said.