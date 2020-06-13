Wahlert Catholic High School officials are moving forward with plans to hold a baccalaureate Mass with a graduation ceremony next week.
The Mass and graduation will be held at 2 p.m. June 20 in the Wahlert gymnasium. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and families will be seated by ushers ahead of the event.
Due to social distancing rules, graduates will each be allowed four guests each. Family/friend groups will be seated together at a “reasonable distance” from other groups, Wahlert administrators wrote in a letter to parents and students.
Graduates will have the opportunity to cross the stage and be recognized following Holy Communion during the Mass.