PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Almost six years ago, Buck Blodgett began a daily practice of forgiving his daughter’s killer.
Doing so is a conscious act, but one that brings him peace and freedom — a feeling of love born from a parent’s nightmare.
“I found my calling in Jessie’s murder,” Blodgett said.
In July 2013, his 19-year-old daughter, Jessie, was sexually assaulted and strangled in her Hartford, Wis., home by a former high school classmate.
Blodgett later founded the LOVE>hate Project with the dual mission of ending male-on-female violence and inspiring listeners to choose love in the spirit of Jessie’s altruism. Before her death, the college sophomore supported a variety of causes, including animal rights, environmentalism and violence prevention.
“I slowly started to realize over the next weeks and months that I had a new job in life, and that was to model unconditional forgiveness,” Blodgett told an audience of more than 50 people Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville during the school’s biannual Restorative Justice Conference.
The event highlighted the potential of restorative justice to repair the damage caused by criminal behavior and to promote healing among victims, offenders, families and community members.
Blodgett has crisscrossed the Midwest sharing Jessie’s story before audiences at universities, schools, churches, prisons and community organizations.
Most sexual violence and violence committed by intimate partners is perpetrated by men upon women, according to World Health Organization. About 35% of women worldwide have experienced nonpartner sexual violence or physical or sexual violence by a current or past intimate partner.
Jessie, who studied music at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, was asleep in her home when her former classmate Daniel J.H. Bartelt entered her room and bound, gagged and strangled her.
Jessie was discovered several hours later by her mother.
“The (court) hearings were so weird,” Blodgett recalled. “It was like a wedding, where one side is the bride’s side and one side is the groom’s side. … And Jessie’s side was always empty.”
In 2014, a jury found Bartelt guilty, and a judge later sentenced the then-20-year-old to life in prison without parole.
Although Bartelt has not apologized to the Blodgett family and continues to appeal his case, Buck Blodgett said he forgives Bartelt unconditionally.
“It doesn’t depend on Dan,” Blodgett said. “Forgiveness, to me, is not dependent on anything except my choice. … I forgive Dan even though he’s still not telling the truth.”
That fact astonished audience member Keith Blackburn, a chaplain and ex-offender who also spoke at the conference.
In 1992, Blackburn shot Misty Wallace in the neck during an attempted carjacking. She survived, and Blackburn was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder. Wallace, a restorative justice practitioner, reached out to Blackburn in 2010 to offer forgiveness.
“I was in denial for three years,” Blackburn told Blodgett. “You’re choosing every day to forgive somebody that’s not taking responsibility.”
Cody McCollough, a criminal justice student at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, is pursuing a career in law enforcement and was awed by Buck’s story.
“When you sign up for this job and you actually want to pursue it, I think, for me, these kinds of things make me have more of a drive, more of a passion,” McCollough said. “Maybe we will save a life or stop this kind of stuff from happening.”
Blodgett said his love for Bartelt is a statement of who he wants to be in the world and that forgiveness does not absolve Bartelt of responsibility.
Rather, it provides a space where a perpetrator can grow to be his best self.
“Every perpetrator is someone’s kid,” Blodgett said. “Can you love them, while hating the behavior?”