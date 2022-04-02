PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — On stage, speaker Eboné Bell and two audience members played out a scene during the final event of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Midwest Culturally Inclusive Conference on Thursday evening.
Bell pretended to harass one volunteer, while another, University of Wisconsin-Platteville student Kevin Zinck, was faced with a decision. Would he stand up and speak out? If so, how?
Zinck made a split second decision.
“There’s a bear!” Zinck said.
Bell paused with genuine shock and the audience burst into applause.
“That sounded really silly, but it was a really great way to avoid that confrontation,” Bell said.
Bell, who founded Tagg Magazine, is a public speaker focused on entrepreneurship, LGBTQ+ issues, media and activism. Her presentation, titled “Speak Up or Forever Hold Your Peace,” was attended by more than 50 people. It focused on explaining simple ways people can act as an ally for others.
In total, more than 740 people representing 60 businesses, organizations and institutions, attended 24 sessions during the conference over the month off March.
“Over the past month, we have hosted panels on topics such as disability, change management, bias in health care, mental health, decolonization and more,” said Laura Franklin, director of the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion division.
Bell presented four ways for individuals to stand up as an ally or active bystander in support of others facing harassment, prejudice or oppression — call it out, check in, creative disruption and conversation.
The “bear” exclamation was a particularly unconventional take on creative disruption.
Bell said that calling out can be as simple as responding to offensive comments or behavior with, “Why would you say that?” or “that’s not cool” or “why do you think that is funny?”
Checking in is a strategy for those who are anxious or aren’t as confident, Bell said, giving the example of sitting next to someone who is being targeted or asking if they are OK.
Bell shared three tips for conversations, including opening with welcoming dialogue, sharing examples and expressing gratitude when someone is willing to have a discussion.
“Change is contagious,” Bell said.
Also in attendance was UW-P student Alyssa Dosemagen. When Bell asked the audience what they would do if they heard someone making racist comments, Dosemagen offered an answer, using one of Bell’s “call it out” phrases.
“I thought the speaker was awesome and a lot of the points they brought up were good,” Dosemagen said after the event.
Zinck said that he attended Thursday’s event as extra credit for a class, but was interested in the subject matter.
“This lecture was in my wheelhouse anyway,” Zinck said. “I was looking forward to this event because of the content, the nature of it and the message ... I enjoyed it.”