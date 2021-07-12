HANOVER, Ill. — Authorities said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Hanover.
Jacqueline A. Rutledge, 81, of Fulton, was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Clinton, Iowa, for treatment of her injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Marianne Schoenhaar, 74, of Hanover, was traveling south on Illinois 84, approximately a quarter-mile north of West Whitton Road, at 3:52 p.m. when she prepared to make a left turn into a private driveway. Rutledge also was traveling south on Illinois 84. Her vehicle failed to stop and struck the rear of Schoenhaar’s vehicle.
Authorities are investigating the crash and citations are pending, according to the release.