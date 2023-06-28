Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque's municipal pools are closing early today due to the current air quality advisory caused by smoky conditions in the area.
City officials announced that Flora and Sutton pools closed at 3 p.m. and that there will be no evening swim lessons.
The city also is closing its Playground Exploration Programs at Allison-Henderson Park, Flora Park, Murphy Park and Jackson Park at 3 p.m.
A press release states that the pools and playground programs are expected to be open as scheduled on Thursday, June 29.
