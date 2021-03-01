GALENA, Ill. – A Galena marijuana dispensary will hold its grand opening this weekend.
PharmaCann, which operates dispensaries under the brand name Verilife, will open a dispensary selling both medical and recreational marijuana in a former bank on Saturday, March 6, at 115 Perry St., according to the company’s website.
The hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The Galena dispensary will be Verilife’s fifth Illinois location. The company sells a wide variety of both recreational and medical cannabis products.
Contact the dispensary at 815-255-8715 or by emailing contact@verilife.com.