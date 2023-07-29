A study of Dubuque’s public transportation system could lead to altered local bus routes and service times.
Expected to start early next year, the study will examine ways to optimize bus routes, identify potential service changes and determine if upgrades are needed to equipment or facilities for The Jule, the city’s public transportation system.
The study is funded by a $225,000 grant recently awarded to the city by the Federal Transit Administration through its Areas of Persistent Poverty Program. The city will be required to contribute $25,000 toward the study.
City Transportation Services Director Ryan Knuckey said there aren’t any current issues facing The Jule that the study intends to fix. Instead, the city seeks to make improvements to the service to better meet the needs of residents, and the study will indicate how that can be done.
“We want to look at what we need to do for the next five to 10 years,” Knuckey said. “It’s not that we believe The Jule is not doing what it’s intended for. It’s about optimization.”
From July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, The Jule provided 507,591 rides. In that same timeframe from 2019 to 2020 — part of which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — ridership dipped to 386,785. One year later, it dipped further, to 319,712.
Since then, Jule ridership has increased but remained below pre-pandemic levels, with fiscal year 2022 numbers increasing to 333,311. Data for the recently completed fiscal year 2023 is not yet available, Knuckey said.
Knuckey said it has become clear the community’s use of public transportation has altered as a result of the pandemic, so he hopes the study can identify how bus routes and service times better can accommodate the new work and life routines of residents.
Knuckey said a major part of the study will include gathering input from residents on how they would like to see The Jule’s services improve.
“Do we need to extend our hours or start earlier or run later?” Knuckey asked. “We’re looking at how we can get back to that 400,000 to 500,000 ridership number.”
The study also will examine equipment and facility needs for The Jule, including the state of the Jule Operations and Training Center at 949 Kerper Blvd.
The Jule’s vehicle fleet also will be inspected. Currently, 17 regular buses and 13 mini buses run the city’s routes. Earlier this year, city Transportation Services staff reported that eight of the Jule’s regular buses had exceeded their 10-year useful life span, as dictated by Federal Transit Administration guidelines, and six mini buses were past their four-year useful lifespan.
Knuckey said the study likely will take about a year to complete, and any recommended changes would come before Dubuque City Council.
Recommended actions likely also would require future budgeting by the city, so any improvements that are implemented likely wouldn’t be seen for some time.
“It’s a long-term project,” Knuckey said.
City Council Member Ric Jones said he is excited about the prospect of making improvements to The Jule but added that the city will need to assess the costs of those improvements before moving forward.
“There is a difference between learning what could be done and being able to do it,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll generate enough money to get some of these things done.”
Knuckey said he is enthusiastic about the project and believes the study will pave a bright path forward for The Jule.
“We’re ecstatic about what this can do for us,” Knuckey said. “We’re over-the-moon excited.”