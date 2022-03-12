Dubuque City Council members this week once again voted to delay the required completion date of a downtown parking ramp project.
Council members voted, 6-0, to approve an amendment to the development agreement with Cottingham & Butler, HTLF and Roshek Property LLC to extend the completion deadline for the 500-space parking facility from Dec. 31, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2024.
This is the second time that the completion deadline has been pushed back. When the development agreement between the city and the three companies was drafted and approved in late 2019, the city was required to complete the ramp by December 2022.
Council members lauded the cooperation between the city and the companies tied to the development agreement in determining that the project should be delayed.
“I would like to thank all involved in this agreement,” said Council Member David Resnick. “I appreciate the reasonableness and flexibility.”
A divided City Council approved the development agreement in 2019 as part of the companies’ $12 million purchase of the Roshek Bulding, 700 Locust St. As part of the companies’ intention to expand their workforce into the new building, the city is required under the development agreement to construct the parking ramp in order to meet anticipated parking needs.
A $20 million parking facility already had been approved by City Council members as part of the city’s five-year capital improvement budget. Plans originally included potentially replacing the Locust Street parking ramp, but later analysis determined that facility only required repairs and that the new parking facility would be constructed on a new site.
Last year, council members approved buying the property at 880 and 898 Central Ave. for $1.7 million to serve as the site for the new parking ramp.
However, plans changed with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in numerous downtown employees working from home. While some employees have returned to downtown offices, others remain working out of their home offices.
“The reality is, people aren’t returning to the workplace in large numbers yet,” said City Council Member Ric Jones.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the extension of the completion deadline was agreed upon because parking demand remains low.
According to the city’s website, there are about 990 parking spaces available for reservation in downtown City of Dubuque ramps and lots.
If parking demand remains low a year from now, Van Milligen said, the city once again would consider requesting a delay in the completion of the parking ramp project.
In the meantime, the proposed amended agreement also would allow Cottingham & Butler and HTLF parking lease options if needed. If the total number of available parking spots for lease in the Locust Street, Iowa Street, Fifth Street and 10th Street parking ramps falls to 200, each company will be offered the opportunity to lease up to 100 parking spaces. If either company does not lease its entire 100-space allotment, the remainder would be offered to the other company.
During this week’s meeting, City Council Member Danny Sprank asked if the continued delays of the project would increase its eventual cost.
“Are we concerned about construction costs?” Sprank asked. “Are we going to be able to build the parking ramp with the funds set aside?”
Van Milligen said the original plans for the parking ramp budgeted by the city exceeded 500 spaces, so he still believes a parking facility can be built that would meet the development agreement’s parking space requirements at a $20 million price tag.
”I don’t believe we’d need to build a smaller ramp than what was in the agreement,” Van Milligen said. “I’m not terribly concerned about that.”
Asked by Council Member Susan Farber when the city would again consider if demand for parking warranted the construction of the parking ramp, Van Milligen said he likely would examine downtown parking again sometime prior to Thanksgiving.
The city manager said he believes job growth and development of downtown buildings will eventually warrant the construction of the parking ramp.
Jones echoed Van Milligen’s sentiments, arguing that people will eventually return to work downtown.
”We are still committed to building a parking ramp,” he said. “People will return to the workplace.”