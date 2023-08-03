Despite going toe-to-toe with cities with substantially larger populations and more financial resources, Cascade was recently named the winner of the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s (IEDA) 2023 #IowansUnite Community Contest.

For the first round of consideration, contestants were tasked with making a one-minute video promoting their community, showcasing community pride and highlighting how they support local businesses. In total, 20 Iowa cities submitted an entry.

