Despite going toe-to-toe with cities with substantially larger populations and more financial resources, Cascade was recently named the winner of the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s (IEDA) 2023 #IowansUnite Community Contest.
For the first round of consideration, contestants were tasked with making a one-minute video promoting their community, showcasing community pride and highlighting how they support local businesses. In total, 20 Iowa cities submitted an entry.
To clear the first threshold, entries needed to obtain a certain number of votes — for a community Cascade’s size, it needed at least 500, but larger communities needed at least 1,000.
Recommended for you
After four days of voting, with voters able to make their voices heard once per day, Cascade cleared 500 votes, surviving the cut.
Next, competing against 11 other finalists, the city was given a new task — write a one-page essay highlighting community support.
Cascade City Administrator Lisa Kotter and Hailey Rausch, who also received some editing support from fellow teachers, authored an essay titled “Things are percolating in Cascade,” which imagined the community as a coffee shop — an institution that offered the sense of comfort, coziness and a place where to bring family or anyone visiting.
The essay compared the caffeine offered by coffee shops to Cascade’s energetic army of volunteers, the variety of flavors, syrups and beans as the wide array of improvements implemented in the past several years and the shop itself as a place where people can come together.
“If towns were coffee shops, Cascade would certainly be the best in Eastern Iowa,” the essay reads. “Our community comes together to support everything from bigger business ventures and smaller issues close to our hearts. It would be nearly impossible to find a person in Cascade who doesn’t feel an overwhelming sense of pride in our community. Cascade has it all, just like your favorite coffee shop, and things are brewing for a brighter tomorrow, today.”
The essay also highlighted the role the city plays in securing funding for new business ventures through grants, TIF funding and façade grants
After submitting the writing July 12, the essays were then given to a panel of judges, who looked at the combination of the videos and essays and made their determination based on creativity, partnerships and how well businesses were showcased.
Kotter said they were unsure when they would hear results, but soon after received an email telling them to tune in to a live Facebook feed July 25.
As the presenter started talking about what this community had “brewing,” Kotter said they had a pretty good idea that Cascade was taking home the grand prize — a custom downtown mural, no larger than 1,500 square feet, from Des Moines artist Ben Schuh.
As for what happens next, Kotter said they have yet to be contacted by the state, so that is up in the air.
But, from her understanding, the city will be introduced to Schuh to discuss the mural’s content and possible placement.
The painter also mentioned that he was excited to come paint in Cascade this fall, so Kotter said that’s the best indication they have at this point of when it will happen.
Kotter said everyone who participated on the city’s behalf in the contest took a lot of pride in being able to embody the community at the state level.
“On behalf of the city and the chamber, we want to thank everyone that helped by voting to get us to the finals,” Kotter said. “Obviously, everyone is excited about this — it’s another great way for us to showcase our community.”