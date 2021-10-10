Dubuque man was arrested Saturday after police said he assaulted another man with a wooden club.
Tony J. Lester, 41, of 2120 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 4 p.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday to Hammerhead's Bar and Billiards, 2095 Kerper Blvd., after an assault was reported.
Upon arrival, an officer found Ricky L. Nesteby, 60, of 1211 Rhomberg Ave., leaning against his truck with a laceration on the back of his head.
Nesteby told police that Lester assaulted him in the parking lot "with what he described as a wooden club," documents state. Nesteby alleged the assault was unprovoked and that Lester fled the area.
Travis J. Lenz, 42, of 1040 Kelly Lane, told police that he saw Lester pull up by Nesteby's vehicle and begin "striking him roughly one to two times near Nesteby's head region," documents state. Lenz intervened once Nesteby fell to the ground.
Traffic camera footage showed Lester leaving the area around the time of the reported assault.
Officers met with Lester at his residence. Lester initially denied any involvement but made "limited admissions" after his arrest, stating that "'he had enough,'" documents state.
Lester also alleged that he was shoved during the altercation with Nesteby, prompting him to assault Nesteby.