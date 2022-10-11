An Iowa native with partial paralysis emphasized adaptability and “radical responsibility” in the face of adversity at a lecture Monday at University of Dubuque.

Chris Norton, now of Wellington, Fla., suffered a severe spinal cord injury in 2010 following a football accident while he was a student at Luther College that left him with a 3% chance of ever moving or feeling below the neck. He shared his story of perseverance with a crowd of more than 250 people at UD’s Heritage Center.

