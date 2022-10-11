An Iowa native with partial paralysis emphasized adaptability and “radical responsibility” in the face of adversity at a lecture Monday at University of Dubuque.
Chris Norton, now of Wellington, Fla., suffered a severe spinal cord injury in 2010 following a football accident while he was a student at Luther College that left him with a 3% chance of ever moving or feeling below the neck. He shared his story of perseverance with a crowd of more than 250 people at UD’s Heritage Center.
“As the saying goes, life happens to you when you’re making other plans,” Norton told the crowd. “… There are times in life when you’re blindsided and it feels like no matter how hard you try you can’t get up, … but what’s most important after that fall is standing back up.”
Norton said he was determined “to be that 3% (who recover)” and dedicated himself to overcoming his grim diagnosis. He started with shaking his head, then shrugging his shoulders. He eventually moved on to how to get in and out of a wheelchair or strengthen his arms enough to feed himself.
Norton mostly uses a wheelchair in his day-to-day life, but through years of physical therapy, personal determination and faith, he was able to walk with assistance at his college graduation and wedding.
“When you take personal responsibility, I call it radical responsibility, for your life, … the good and the bad, that’s when you’ll be able to persevere through adversity,” he said ahead of the event.
UD students Noah Forcier and Samantha Tolnai attended the lecture after their class watched “7 Yards,” a documentary based on Norton’s life. The two said they liked that the speech let them learn more about Norton as a person, instead of just someone they saw on TV.
“The documentary was interesting,” Forcier said. “He went through a lot, so it’s inspiring to hear him talk in person.”
Norton was introduced Monday by UD Dean of Student Formation Mike Durnin, who was head football coach at Luther College when Norton was injured. Reached before the event, he described Norton as outgoing and positive.
“This might have been a tragic event, but (Chris and his family) never let it be a tragedy,” Durnin said. “... It doesn’t matter whether you’re a college student or you’re somebody who is retired, everybody can learn from Chris’ story.”
Norton concluded his speech by sharing a video of his wedding, including the seven-yard walk he and his wife made together at the end of the ceremony.
He reminded attendees about the importance of showing kindness toward others and considering what example they set for those around them.
“You can always find something to appreciate in your life if you have the will,” he said. “... When you take on more than what you think is possible, that’s when you realize what you’re capable of.”
