The filing period for most school board and City Council elections in eastern Iowa will begin Monday.
Prospective candidates can begin filing paperwork to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot beginning Monday, Aug. 26. The filing period runs through Thursday, Sept. 19.
Candidate forms and information about how to qualify to appear on the ballot can be found at SOS.Iowa.gov. Documents must be turned into the relevant city clerk’s or district secretary’s office.
This is the first year municipal and school elections will be held on the same day. Previously, school board elections were held in September, a tradition that changed when the state legislature voted to amend the law in 2017.
“Turnout for city and school elections is usually not very high and I hope that changes this year,” Paul Pate, Iowa’s secretary of state, said in a press release. “A lot of voters might not realize that these local elections tend to have a much greater impact on their daily lives than the races for president and the U.S. Senate.”
The filing period for City of Dubuque elections is different due to the community’s primary provisions.
Candidate paperwork in Dubuque must be filed by Thursday, Aug. 29. If any races attract more than two candidates, a primary election will be held Oct. 8.