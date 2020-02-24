BOSCOBEL, Wis. — A man facing five charges for allegedly shooting a woman during a multi-hour standoff last month in Grant County will be arraigned today.
Bryant R.E. Matti, 32, of La Crosse, is charged in Grant County Circuit Court with five felonies: burglary, false imprisonment, second-degree reckless injury, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony and criminal damage to property.
Law enforcement previously reported that Boscobel police were called to a home on Elm Street at about 10 a.m. Jan. 17 to investigate a report of a man who had barricaded himself and a woman inside the residence.
The man, identified as Matti, reportedly had a rifle. Authorities set up a perimeter around the home, and negotiation teams made contact with Matti.
After several hours without a resolution, authorities heard gunshots from inside the residence, prompting them to enter, according to a press release. They arrested Matti.
Police said they also found a 20-year-old La Crosse woman who had been shot in the leg. The woman’s name was not released, but authorities reported that her wound was not life-threatening.