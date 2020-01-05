ELIZABETH, Ill. — The 2020 Northwest Illinois Grazing Conference will be held in March in Elizabeth.
The conference will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Elizabeth Community Building on U.S. 20. Registration is $20 before Feb. 21, $25 after Feb. 21 or $30 the day of the conference.
The theme is “understanding the value of pasture and forages.” Presenters will include several local experts.
To register, visit go.illinois.edu/jsw. Lunch and handouts will be provided at the conference.