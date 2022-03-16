Six local teams will take the court in the men’s or women’s NCAA tournaments this week, with two of the teams soaring on the wings of momentum.
The Iowa men’s and women’s teams both won their conference tournaments and secured high seeds in their respective NCAA Division I tournament brackets.
The men’s tournament kicked off Tuesday night, while the women’s tourney begins tonight.
Here is a look at 15 things to know as college basketball reaches its annual pinnacle.
1. Four local schools have teams in the men’s tournament.
Iowa is a No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region and will play 12th-seeded Richmond at 2:10 p.m. Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y. The game will be shown on TruTV.
Iowa State is the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Regional and will play No. 6 LSU at 6:20 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee. The game will be shown on TBS.
Wisconsin earned the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Regional and will face No. 14 Colgate at 8:50 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee. That game also will be on TBS.
Iowa State and Wisconsin would face each other in the second round if both win their first games.
Illinois is the No. 4 seed in the South Region and will face No. 13 Chattanooga at 5:50 p.m. Friday in Pittsburgh. That game will be on TNT.
The Big Ten has a conference-record nine teams in the men’s tournament for the second straight year.
2. Two local schools reached the women’s tournament.
Iowa drew a No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Regional and will host No. 15 Illinois State at 3 p.m. Friday in Iowa City. That game will be on ESPN.
Iowa State earned the No. 3 seed in the Greensboro Regional and hosts Texas-Arlington at 9 p.m. Friday in Ames. That game will be shown on ESPNU.
The top 16 teams in the women’s tournament serve as hosts for the first two rounds of games.
With two victories at home each, the Hawkeyes and Cyclones would face each other in the women’s Sweet 16.
3. Get to know Caitlin Clark.
The sophomore from Des Moines stars for the Iowa women’s team and is one of college basketball’s headliners.
Clark leads all of women’s college basketball in scoring, averaging 27.4 points per game, and she recorded five triple-doubles this season, meaning she had double-digits in three statistical categories during a single game. Clark is the only NCAA player — male or female — to register back-to-back triple doubles while scoring at least 30 points in each game. She also leads the nation in assists per game. She would be the first woman to lead in both scoring and assists in the same year in Division I.
4. Remember these two guys? Iowa’s Murray twins might look familiar to some Dubuque basketball fans. Keegan Murray had 20 points and nine rebounds, while his twin brother Kris Murray had 10 points and nine boards when their Cedar Rapids Prairie High School team topped Dubuque Hempstead, 51-44, in a substate final in February 2019.
Now, the twins play for Iowa, and Keegan Murray leads Iowa in scoring, averaging 23.6 points per game. He was named a first-team Associated Press All-American on Tuesday.
The Murray twins’ father, Kenyon Murray, played four years at Iowa before playing professionally.
5. The Iowa State women set school records for Big 12 wins this season (14 prior to the conference tournament) but bowed out to Texas in the semifinals of the Big 12 women’s tourney.
The Cyclones placed a league-high three players on the All-Big 12 First Team, with Ashley Joens earning a unanimous nod for the third time and Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan making their debut on the first team.
6. Dubuque native Mary Kate King is a freshman guard on the Iowa State women’s team.
A second-team all-conference star for Wahlert Catholic High School her senior year, King played in 12 regular-season games for the Cyclones, scoring two points in 35 minutes of action.
7. Iowa State returns to the men’s NCAA tournament after a dramatic turnaround under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger.
The Cyclones improved from a 2-22 record last season to 20-12 mark this season.
8. Izaiah Brockington leads the Cyclones in scoring, with 17.2 points per game.
A Philadelphia prep star, Brockington played at St. Bonaventure and Penn State before transferring to Iowa State this season.
9. The Illinois men won the Big Ten regular season title but lost to Indiana in conference tournament play.
Illinois is making its 32nd overall NCAA Tournament appearance and second in a row.
10. Kofi Cockburn led Illinois in scoring with 21.1 points per game.
A 7-foot junior, Cockburn is a native of Jamaica who played high school basketball in Virginia.
This season, he was the only NCAA men’s player to average more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. He was selected as a first-team AP All-American this week.
11. The Wisconsin men are making their 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and are one of five schools to appear in 22 of the past 23 tourneys.
12. The Badgers also feature twin brothers: sophomores Johnny and Jordan Davis, of La Crosse, Wis.
Johnny is the Big Ten Player of the Year. He averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and also was a first-team AP All American.
The twins’ father, Mark, played 13 seasons of professional basketball, including a stint with the Milwaukee Bucks.
13. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard is a Cobb, Wis., native and 1995 graduate of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
He previously coached at Southwestern High School in Hazel Green and at Platteville High School before becoming an assistant at UW-P, then Wisconsin.
14. Wisconsin sophomore Isaac Lindsey is from Mineral Point.
He appeared in five games this season, scoring a career-high 3 points in a win over Illinois State.
15. The Creighton men also earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Coach Greg McDermott is from Cascade, Iowa, and has coached at Creighton since 2010, following head-coaching stints at Iowa State, Northern Iowa and two other schools.