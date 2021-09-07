Chief Mark Dalsing is retiring after 32 years of service with the Dubuque Police Department, the city announced this morning.
A press release states that Dalsing joined the department in September 1989 and has served as chief since February 2010. Dalsing informed city officials in 2020 of his plans to retire when he became eligible this year. His retirement will become effective Sept. 25.
Dalsing told the Telegraph Herald that he would not comment today on his retirement.
In the release, City Manager Mike Van Milligen described Dalsing’s career as “long and distinguished.”
“(Dalsing’s career) is a testament to his commitment to making Dubuque a safe and secure community, illustrated by a crime clearance rate that, at over 90%, is double the national average,” Van Milligen states in the release.
City officials have initiated the process to replace Dalsing.
In June, the city issued a request for proposals for executive search firms to help find candidates. The release states that a search firm will be selected soon and the goal is to choose a new chief by the end of this year.
Assistant Chief Jeremy Jensen will serve as interim chief until a permanent replacement is found, according to the release. Jensen has served with the department since March 1994 and was promoted to assistant chief in December 2017.