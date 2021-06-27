Police said one person was injured Friday in a three-vehicle crash in Dubuque.
Lloyd A. Streng, 92, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to the crash report.
The crash happened at about 1:17 p.m. Friday on U.S. 151/61 near the Ninth Street exit. The report states that Streng rear-ended another vehicle driven by Gerald F. Klimesh, 69, of Cuba City, that was stopped in traffic.
When Streng stopped suddenly, his vehicle was rear-ended by a third vehicle driven by Kathleen N. Gaertnier, 28, of Dubuque.
Streng was cited with failure to maintain control.