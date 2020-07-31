PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A 3-year-old boy in rural Prairie du Chien died July 10 after being thrown across the room by the man who was watching him, according to testimony from law enforcement Thursday.
Chase M. Harville, 29, of Prairie du Chien, is charged in Crawford County Circuit Court with first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the incident.
During a court hearing Thursday, county sheriff’s department Lt. Ryan Fradette testified that law enforcement was called early on July 10 to a residence on Crawford County N at which a woman was performing CPR on the child. Authorities did not specify what the woman’s relationship was to either the child or Harville.
Fradette said the boy was “cold and stiff and had substantial facial bruising.”
The child was taken to a hospital at 4:10 a.m. and pronounced dead one hour later. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a homicide caused by blunt force head trauma.
Harville was brought in for questioning July 10 once law enforcement located him after an hourslong search.
“Initially, he said that the injuries were caused as the result of the victim banging his head on a counter in the kitchen,” Fradette said. “However, it was later determined as questioning continued that wasn’t the case.”
Harville then admitted he heard the young boy trying to sneak cookies in the early hours of the morning, Fradette testified. He said Harville then lifted the child up by the hair and told him that he needed to ask permission for cookies.
When the boy started to whine, Harville again took the child by the hair and threw him toward the couch, Fradette testified. The boy hit the floor, and Harville had a large clump of the victim’s hair in his hands, he told investigators.
Harville was watching the 3-year-old and his siblings while their mother was at work, Fradette said at the hearing. He said Harville reported that he told the mother about the boy’s injuries, but the information was reportedly false.
Harville also admitted to consuming beer and brandy while watching the children, Fradette said.
Other charges against Harville unrelated to the 3-year-old boy’s death also were discussed in court on Thursday, including two charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Prairie du Chien police officer Max Erickson testified that a probation agent called officers on May 15 to request a search of Harville’s residence for a firearm.
“He heard threats were made to anonymous people by Mr. Harville, and Mr. Harville brandished that firearm,” Erickson said.
Erickson said he and another officer found a handgun, box of ammunition, a smoking pipe and a box with suspected traces of marijuana under Harville’s bed after the search.
Harville’s next court hearing is set for Aug. 11.