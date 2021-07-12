HOPKINTON, Iowa -- A Delaware County woman was identified today as the person who died in a Linn County crash on Sunday.

Lois Winch, 80, of Hopkinton, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Department.

The crash occurred at about 3:35 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 151 near Stone Road, between Springville and Cedar Rapids. A press release states that Winch's vehicle was eastbound when it left the highway and crashed into water underneath a bridge that was under construction. The vehicle came to rest upside down in the water.

Authorities said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.