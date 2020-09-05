August convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
• Tiana M. Dais, 35; May 6.
• Justin J. Simmons, 31; March 29.
• David E. Bisenius Jr., 52; May 4.
• David T. Decker, 40; March 20.
• Joshua K. Fernandes, 34; March 11.
• James N. May, 49; April 30.
• Codi L. Sharkey, 32; Feb. 8.
• Preston M. Wolter, 26; March 7; second offense.
• Justin J. Wolverton, 49; Aug. 8.
• Jacob S. Miller, 25; Feb. 28; third offense.