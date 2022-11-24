CASCADE, Iowa — Due to concerns from numerous Cascade citizens questioning what can be done about dilapidated buildings, City Council members recently discussed strengthening the city’s nuisance ordinance.

The changes would involve adding a list of specific criteria for a property to be addressed. These include infestation of insects, vermin or rodents; general dilapidation or improper maintenance; broken, rotten, split or buckled wall or roof coverings; and accumulations of dead vegetation, junk, debris, garbage, filth and other unsanitary aspects rendering them unfit for human habitation.

