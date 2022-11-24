CASCADE, Iowa — Due to concerns from numerous Cascade citizens questioning what can be done about dilapidated buildings, City Council members recently discussed strengthening the city’s nuisance ordinance.
The changes would involve adding a list of specific criteria for a property to be addressed. These include infestation of insects, vermin or rodents; general dilapidation or improper maintenance; broken, rotten, split or buckled wall or roof coverings; and accumulations of dead vegetation, junk, debris, garbage, filth and other unsanitary aspects rendering them unfit for human habitation.
Council members gave direction for city staff to work with the city attorney, who had suggestions for add-ons to the ordinance that will allow it to clear up dilapidated properties with a focus on the downtown region.
“I think sometimes people feel this is being invasive,” said City Administrator Lisa Kotter. “However, it really does impact neighboring properties, especially when you have a downtown like ours where everything is connected. We have to be conscious of balancing working with people and being reasonable with having the tools to be able to enforce when needed.”
Council member Meghan Oliphant was among those supportive of such a change.
“I’m concerned about these buildings being dangerous to other people and the buildings around them,” she said. “We have a lot of people who’ve invested a lot of money into buildings in downtown, and I’d hate to see a building that’s not being taken care of well hurt one of the ones which have had so much money put into them.”
An ordinance will be drafted and voted on at future council meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.