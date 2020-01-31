CUBA CITY, Wis. — Authorities said a Platteville man was arrested Wednesday after he crashed while intoxicated, walked away from the scene and later kicked a police officer while at the hospital.
Taylor J. Mullikin, 22, was arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer, operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. Mullikin also was cited with inattentive driving, failure to wear a seatbelt and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
The sheriff’s department was notified at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday of a rollover crash on Wisconsin 80 north of Cuba City and just south of Lone Road.
The release states that a deputy found a truck owned by Mullikin on its side with no one around. A department K-9 started tracking the driver of the vehicle, Mullikin, who was found less than a half-mile north of the crash scene.
Authorities reported that just as the K-9 was getting close to Taylor Mullikin, his brother Tanner J. Mullikin, 20, of Platteville, stopped and picked him up. But a deputy immediately pulled over the vehicle.
Taylor resisted but was arrested, and he was taken to Southwest Health in Platteville, where he continued to resist and kicked a Platteville police officer, according to the release. The officer’s name was not released.
Tanner Mullikin was cited with obstruction due to his “behavior and interference ... at the scene of the traffic stop.”