EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – A benefit ride this weekend will feature a performance by a Metallica tribute band.

The Juice Ride 11 will be held Saturday, June 4, with registration at 10:30 a.m. and the ride beginning at noon from The Other Side, 68 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque.

Stops include Doolittle’s Pub & Eatery, Cuba City, Wis.; The Old School Saloon, Scales Mound; and The Hilltop, Menominee.

Live music by One, a Metalicca tribute band, with guests Ratchat Jaw, will begin at 5 p.m. at The Other Side.

Proceeds benefit the family of young cancer patient Sage Steuer.

