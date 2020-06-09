ELKADER, Iowa — Elkader residents identified access for bicyclists, repaired sidewalks and a pedestrian bridge crossing the Turkey River among their interests for the future of the community.
Community members shared that input, along with other ideas, through the 2020 Elkader Community Visioning Project. City leaders now are using the feedback they received to discuss and steer project plans in the coming year.
“The community as a whole has got so many good things going for us that we’ve got to capitalize on it and clean it up,” said Mayor Josh Pope, who is part of the project steering committee.
The Community Visioning Program combines the forces of a local steering committee, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, student interns, landscape architects and the nonprofit Trees Forever to select and work on project goals.
Project officials collected feedback on Elkader transportation from multiple demographics through focus groups and surveys.
Those efforts included a 51-person focus group that met in March before COVID-19 restrictions on large groups were implemented. Residents discussed topics such as the desire for a more “bikeable” community and concerns about safety when the Turkey River floods.
Jenna Pollock, Clayton County Conservation director and steering committee member, said Pony Hollow Trail was one of the biggest town assets that residents identified. Officials now are discussing the possibility of extending the trail by 2 miles to form a loop through town.
“You can’t drive through or go through Elkader without seeing people out walking or exercising,” she said.
Major barriers identified by residents included the need for sidewalk repairs and the difficulty maneuvering some of Elkader’s narrow streets. To address these concerns, city officials next summer will widen Carter Street from 26 to 31 feet and fix the sidewalk in the area, Pope said.
Community members also expressed the desire for a pedestrian bridge across the Turkey River. Pope said he has wanted a connection between the north and south sides of town since he became mayor, and a bridge could be what brings everyone together.
“Elkader is so unique. I just love this community,” he said. “There’s so many things. It’s so vibrant, and there’s so many things that we can do just to tighten it up.”
Patty Reisinger, Trees Forever field coordinator for Elkader’s project, said the design process for projects will begin this summer, and project implementation will kick off in the fall.
“I feel very lucky to be part of a beautiful community area,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize how beautiful northeast Iowa is.”