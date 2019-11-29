Trial has been delayed for a Dubuque teen facing 10 charges, including attempted murder, for his alleged roles in a pair of July shootings.
Isaiah D. Bogovich, 17, of 2257 Jackson St., faces charges of attempted murder, reckless use of a firearm causing injury and two counts each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, first-degree harassment and carrying weapons.
He has pleaded not guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
He was set to face trial beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3, but a judge this week granted a continuance. Bogovich’s trial now is set for Jan. 7.
Bogovich is accused of shooting at Josiah D. Lee at about 11:30 p.m. July 9 in the area of West Locust and Foye streets. Police said surveillance footage captured the incident.
Six days later, police responded to 515 Pickett St. at 12:55 a.m. to investigate a shooting. They found Randy F. Jackson, 18, of Cascade, Iowa, suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.
Police said Bogovich and Jackson were passengers in the same vehicle. As Bogovich entered the vehicle, he allegedly accidentally fired his gun, hitting Jackson. Bogovich then ran from the vehicle while its occupants dialed 911, according to authorities.