MANCHESTER, Iowa — A couple has joined the ownership of Honey Creek Furniture and Flooring.
Sam and Kristin Milroy recently joined longtime owners Bill and Susanne Scherbring at the helm of the Manchester landmark.
Bill is thrilled to have found a trustworthy younger man who shares his enthusiasm about furniture.
“This is a business that takes commitment and heavy lifting,” he said.
According to Susanne, “He’s been hoping the right person would show up when he was ready.”
Bill will ease into retirement, working at least one more year in order to share all he has learned over the past 25 years building the business.
“We made it official two weeks ago,” said Kristin, expressing appreciation for the support and encouragement the Milroys have received since the announcement. “Susanne said their kids grew up in the store, so with us having young kids, it’s exciting to have a family business.”
The Milroys are Manchester natives, and they look forward to helping downtown thrive.
In preparation for her new role, Kristin tried out each La-Z-Boy, searching for her favorite in case anyone were to ask her opinion.
Aurora Milroy, 11, and her sister Imogen, 7, think it’s great their parents have become new owners of a three-floor furniture store.
“I like jumping on the beds,” said Aurora, who also believes a second-floor space should be turned into a party or kids’ room.
The Scherbrings raised their four children in the store, and at one time, all were employed by their parents. As teens, they learned business and social skills, growing comfortable on the sales floor in conversation with customers.
Daughter Kara Skul, of Peosta, the self-described favorite daughter who represented the Scherbring siblings at the event, is employed as an interior designer for BLDD Architects.
The Scherbrings bought the store from Dick and Kay Hart.
“It was a big endeavor. Our kids were little, and Bill was excited and ready to go,” said Susanne, who describes her husband as a natural entrepreneur and storyteller.
She’s not completely sure how he came up with the name Honey Creek, but Bill tells people it’s because he calls her “honey” and he’s always up a creek.
“Our kids would come down after school and play in the bedding room,” said Susanne, who wanted to make sure to emphasize floor models are discounted and shoes were never worn on the mattresses.
Susanne is happy to see the Milroy girls already dusting the store and enjoying the bedding room with their friends. She remembers her children fell out of love with cleaning the store when they entered their teen years.
“It feels pretty nice to be ending this chapter,” said Susanne. “Bill was so dedicated and excited about the furniture. He always enjoyed his job.”
She’s thankful the arrangement is making it possible for her husband to step back and phase out gradually, as he sees fit.
Bill said he will miss sharing stories with customers the most when he does retire.
The Milroys say they will continue their commitment to community and connection.
