Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:

  • Dubuque County reported 30 additional COVID-19 cases between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate increased to 11.4%.
  • Clayton County reported an increase of six cases and the county’s rate rose to 18.4%. Jones County reported five additional cases and an increased rate of 14.8%. Delaware County had three more cases and its rate remained at 10.7%. Jackson County showed no increase and its rate dipped slightly to 11.4%.
  • None of the five area Iowa counties reported any additional deaths in that 24-hour period.
  • The state public health department released new county-level hospitalization data as of Sunday, the first report issued since Dec. 28. As of Sunday afternoon, Dubuque County had 17 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, a decrease of one from six days prior; Clayton County had six, an increase of two; Jackson County had three, a decrease of two; Delaware County and Jones County remained unchanged at two each.
  • On Monday evening, the state was reporting five outbreaks at local long-term-care centers. At 5 p.m., the case counts at those facilities were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 46; Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 25 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — 20, an increase of one over 24 hours earlier; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
  • Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,171 during the 24-hour span, increasing to 285,548. The state reported 46 additional related deaths, so the toll increased to 3,992.
  • In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 17 additional cases. Iowa County reported four additional cases and one new COVID-19-related death. Crawford County reported two more cases. Lafayette County posted no update Monday and the state showed no change in its number of cases.

• Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,407 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 487,938. There were nine additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,884.

• In Illinois, Jo Daviess County added two additional cases. Statewide, Illinois reported 5,059 new cases Monday, along with 79 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 984,880 cases and 16,834 deaths.

