Lisa Freer and her sisters used to get up at 3 a.m. to prepare for Black Friday shopping, showing up early and waiting in lines for the best deals.
It’s a family tradition that has gone on for years and spanned generations, now including Freer’s nieces and nephews. But over time, Freer said she has seen the holiday change “quite a lot.”
“Once stores started opening on Thanksgiving evening, then the experience changed, and now a lot of it is online,” said Freer, who this week was visiting Dubuque from the Quad Cities for Thanksgiving. “It’s not as urgent.”
Despite those changes, Freer and her family still started shopping around 6 a.m. Friday, making their first purchases before sunrise. The group was just a few of the thousands of patrons at Dubuque retailers hoping to find the best deals ahead of the holiday season.
Many shoppers went out with groups of friends or family members, showing off good deals or special finds with excitement. Others decided to shop alone, moving strategically from store to store.
Nancy Kearney, of Dubuque, started her Black Friday shopping with a 6 a.m. trip to Kohl’s. She has been a Black Friday shopper for years and said she likes seeing all the different people who turn out for the sales. Like Freer, she said she has seen a shift over time as more people begin to shop online.
“With the internet and COVID, it’s not what it used to be,” Kearney said. “It used to be quite chaotic, with people getting up early and waiting in lines. … It’s different now, but I still enjoy it.”
Nationwide, around 70% of holiday shoppers are expected to go shopping either in-person or online at some point this weekend, according to data from the National Retail Federation, though more and more people are starting their holiday shopping as soon as late October.
Many shoppers in the NRF survey cited tradition and having something to do as main reasons for their Black Friday shopping trips, echoing the motivations of shoppers in the tri-state area.
Katie Kuhn, of Madison, Wis., visited Kennedy Mall in Dubuque with her mom after returning home to Galena, Ill., for the Thanksgiving holiday. The two have a tradition of going shopping together before going out for breakfast.
“It’s usually just the two of us going out and looking for deals,” Kuhn said. “... We used to plan it out more, but now we just see what we can find.”
While many Dubuque businesses saw a definite uptick in traffic Friday morning, there were fewer instances of packed stores or shoulder-to-shoulder shopping. Businesses attributed that change to several factors, including an increase in online shopping, the early sales put on by many stores and a residual pandemic-induced anxiety about large crowds.
“Usually around this time, we’d be shoulder-to-shoulder,” Bill Megia, store manager at Tradehome Shoes at Kennedy Mall, said around 8:30 a.m. “That’s how it was last year. … I’m hoping that people are just waking up, and it’ll grow throughout the day.”
To keep customers interested in in-store shopping, some stores and businesses offered prizes or special deals for customers. Kennedy Mall handed out “swag bags” with chocolate and deals to its first 200 customers and held Christmas quizzes throughout the day for people to win prizes.
“Having something planned for them, having that initiative for people, it gets people excited to come out and shop the traditional way,” said Joshua Cash, marketing director for the mall. “... Getting up early, waiting in line, I think there’s still people who love to do that.”
Sarah Van Zee, a teacher from Farmington, Mo., said she usually avoids the crowds on Black Friday but that there were some deals that were “too good to pass up.” She gleefully gathered a cart full of blue yarn at Michaels in Dubuque, taking advantage of the buy-two-get-one-free deal.
“I like to keep my hands busy, and knitting lets me do that and gives me something to do,” she said. “... But this will be my only stop. I don’t like waiting in the lines.”
Tara Drone, of Bloomington, Wis., said this year marked her first time Black Friday shopping since the COVID-19 pandemic began. She and her daughters started shopping at Kennedy Mall around 8 a.m. with several other stops planned throughout the day.
“It looks like the stores have brought the inventory back, so there’s lots of choices, and it’s nice to get most of my holiday shopping done in one day,” she said. “... It’s those unexpected finds or those unexpected deals (that make it fun).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.