LANCASTER, Wis. -- Hidden Valleys Amateur Radio Club, a group of licensed ham radio operators from the area, will join more than 35,000 participants in an annual Field Day on Saturday, June 25, to Sunday, June 26.
Field Day is an emergency preparedness exercise held annually on the fourth weekend in June. Ham operators assemble radio stations using alternative power sources such as batteries, portable generators or solar energy from 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday. They will make as many contacts in the U.S. and foreign countries as possible, testing equipment and preparing for a real emergency.
The Hidden Valleys club will set up stations on the grounds of the Grant County Community Services Building in Lancaster. The club will operate several stations using various types of antennae to communicate via the ionosphere and ground wave using single sideband, frequency modulation, digital communication and Morse code as well as a demonstration of amateur radio communication via space satellite.
Visitors are welcome on Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday morning and can make contacts under the supervision of licensed ham operators.
The local operators serve as trained weather spotters and participate in local and state emergency drills.
More information is available at facebook.com/HVARC or by contacting club president Keith Amdahl at 563-537-0102.
