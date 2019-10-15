An Emmy Award-winning comedian is coming to Dubuque this fall.
Louis C.K. will take the stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Five Flags Theater, the facility announced this morning. Officials provided the Telegraph Herald with details of the show prior to publicly announcing it.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon Friday, Oct. 18. They start at $39.50, plus fees, and will be sold through Ticketmaster.com.
Louis C.K.’s stand-up specials include “Shameless,” “Chewed Up,” “Hilarious,” “Live at the Beacon Theater,” “Oh My God” and “Louis C.K. 2017.” He is the creator, writer, director, and star of the Peabody Award-winning shows “Louie” and “Horace and Pete.”