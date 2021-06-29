The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dante A. Brandenburg, 19, of 2027 Washington St., was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a warrant charging assault with injury and second-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Brandenburg assaulted a 14-year-old girl on June 16 in the 300 block of East 21st Street.
- Area Residential Care, 3355 Kennedy Circle, reported criminal damage done to four vehicles totaling $1,250 between 10 p.m. Friday and 1:10 p.m. Sunday.
- Tanner D. Simon, 27, of Graf, Iowa, reported $2,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of East 32nd and Jackson streets.
- Sisters of the Presentation, 2360 Carter Road, reported the theft of a $3,000 railing between 11 p.m. Thursday and 12:45 p.m. Friday.