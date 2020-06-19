Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration
Today, Smith Park, 110 Ridge Ave., Platteville, Wis.
5 to 8 p.m. Celebrate black emancipation and resilience. Learn about hidden history; enjoy food, games, music and fellowship; and register to vote. All are invited. Visit: www.blkplattcom.weebly.com
Black Lives Do Matter
Today, Washington Square, Dubuque
5 to 7 p.m. Local food vendors, speakers, musical and student performances and a panel question-and-answer session. Dubuque Dream Center encourages attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing. The event will be held rain or shine.
Rhythm on the River
Today, Founders Park, Elkader, Iowa
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free summer music series hosted by Main Street Elkader. Featuring Patsy and The Plum Street Jam. This trio plays blues and old rock, plus many originals. Bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets.
Dubuque Farmers Market
Saturdays, West 13th and Iowa streets
8 a.m. to noon. A wide variety of vendors selling homegrown produce, baked goods, bedding and house plants, wine and more. Updated regulations allow all vendors to come back now. That includes the vendors that already have been at the market, as well as on-site food, artisans, crafters and services. For full guidelines, visit dubuquefarmersmarket.org.
Strut Your Mutt Walk
Saturday, Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road
Registration at 8 a.m.; strut at 9 a.m. All ages and breeds welcome. Event aims to raise awareness and funds for the animals at Dubuque Regional Humane Society. You don’t have to have a mutt to strut. The cost is $35. Call 563-582-6766 or visit dbqhumane.org for info.