U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, blamed Democrats’ policies for soaring inflation rates during a town hall Wednesday morning in Dubuque.
“Everyday life is less affordable — I think you all know that — under the administration’s big spending policies,” she told a crowd of about 40 people at the event on the campus of Clarke University. “So my goal, and the policies I will continue to push for, are policies that will help you to keep more of your paycheck and your hard-earned money.”
The event was Hinson’s 15th in-person town hall since taking the federal seat. In addition to sharing the priorities she is pressing for in Congress, she also fielded questions from members of the audience on infrastructure spending, the COVID-19 pandemic and other topics.
“My main goals are making sure our economy is up and running again,” she said. “We need to make sure our border is secure, … and we need to make sure that every Iowan’s freedoms are respected and that we continue to support opportunity for Iowans.”
Hinson pointed to a recent federal Department of Labor report that inflation had risen 7.5% in January compared to a year earlier, the highest year-over-year increase in about 40 years.
“Working families can’t keep up with these price increases,” she said.
She tied rising prices to spending policies pushed by President Joe Biden and by congressional Democrats, who control the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.
“The spending has gotten out of control,” Hinson said. “We are at over $7 trillion in spending last (fiscal) year alone, and we are seeing record-high prices as a result of that.”
When asked for comment by the Telegraph Herald, Iowa Democratic Party officials contended that Hinson has opposed efforts in Congress that would ease inflation and lower costs.
“Ashley Hinson hasn’t lifted a finger to lower costs for Iowa working families,” said state party Chair Ross Wilburn in a statement. “Instead, she has opposed measures to lower costs for families at every turn. … It’s clear Hinson stands with giant corporations who have been squeezing out competition and unfairly raising prices on Iowans.”
During the town hall, Cal Kohlenberg, of Dubuque, asked Hinson about her vote against the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Kohlenberg, who identified himself as an independent voter, also urged members of Congress to work on welfare reform.
“There’s people who are sucking off the system, and our tax dollars are going for that,” he said. “My question is, why can’t they put in some legislation that says, hey, while you’re on an entitlement program, you have to get at least a GED education? … If they would put something in place like that, you won’t change anything a year from now or two years from now, but five years from now, it might make a huge difference.”
Hinson said she voted against the bill because she wanted to see targeted investments in infrastructure and “not taxpayer blowouts of spending.” She also highlighted her concerns about the bill being tied to the Build Back Better Act that Democrats in Congress have pushed.
However, given that the infrastructure act did pass, she said she will seek to bring targeted infrastructure improvements to the First Congressional District.
“You have dozens of representatives fighting for that money, so I will continue to speak up for that money,” Hinson said.
On the subject of welfare reform, she pointed to ongoing workforce shortages and the need to invest in getting people back to work and “not incentivizing increased dependence on the government.” She noted that she has pushed to expand Federal Pell Grant opportunities to students in short-term training programs.
“Those are areas that I think we can be really targeted with our money, efficient with our money, and there’s good return on investment there,” Hinson said.
Richard Worm, who lives in Dubuque County, asked Hinson about a new bill she is sponsoring that would withhold federal funds from schools unless they provide in-person instruction and allow parents to opt their children out of mask mandates.
“I greet at the (National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium) on Sunday afternoons,” he said. “I see these families coming in, little kids ... wearing their mask happily, bouncing around looking at the fish and everything, not complaining at all. So in your Unmask Our Kids Act, are you saying that those parents are irresponsible?”
Hinson contended that it should be parents’ choice to decide whether their children are wearing masks, saying there has been a lot of damage done to children over the course of the pandemic.
“What’s the damage?” Worm interjected.
Hinson responded: “Look at the mental health impact on our kids. Look at the impact to social development in our classrooms. We know that the number of emergency room visits for young people, specifically for mental health reasons, has dramatically increased over the last year, so that’s why I introduced the Unmask Our Kids Act.”
Her words were met with applause from the audience.