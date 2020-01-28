Following the start of construction of a new Lancaster Municipal Pool, Common Council members decided to proceed with renovations to the facility’s bathhouse.
They recently authorized the spending of about $50,000 and future community donations to replace plumbing and toilets as well as doors and frames.
City crews will complete some of the work, and the city intends to send other items out for bid. If the city receives additional donations, it intends to install new lighting, ceilings, countertops and roofing and make various other improvements, according to City Administrator David Carlson.
The $3.2 million pool project, due for completion in June, will feature seven swimming lanes, a diving area for 1- and 3-meter diving boards and a zero-depth entry area.