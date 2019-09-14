Taking inspiration from nature, fantasy and abstraction, artists of all ages and abilities filled a blank canvas today in downtown Dubuque at the 10th annual Great Draw Street Art Competition.
Onlookers strolled through an ephemeral art gallery of street paintings on two blocks on West 11th Street, watching artists stain their hands as they adorned the asphalt with multicolored pastel chalk.
“There’s not a lot of opportunities where families can work side by side on something creative,” said Stormy Mochal, co-owner of Outside the Lines Art Gallery, the event organizer. “We have a lot of opportunities with sporting events where we get together and work as teams.”
Proceeds from the Great Draw finance scholarships to graduating high school students who are pursuing post-secondary education in the fine arts. This year, students from Dubuque and Jo Daviess County, Ill., high schools will receive financial awards.
“I was an art student in college and your art supplies are expensive,” Mochal said. “If one of the students wants to use the money for their art supplies for the semester to get themselves stocked up, if they need canvasses, if they need books -- it’s up to them to decide what they want to do with that.”
At Saturday’s event, about 100 people created roughly 65 drawings in 4-foot by 6-foot rectangles. Entrants participated as solo competitors by age group, as teams or as professionals.
Mother-daughter team “Dino Squad” — consisting of Vanessa and Iris Samp, 10 — created a Japanimation- and street-art-inspired cocktail of color. Lavender, fuchsia, bluegrass, peach and rust daisies, mushrooms and butterflies encircled two starry cat’s eyes.
“It kind of reminds me of a rave flyer,” Vanessa said.
The experience was “just for fun, really,” Iris said.
But the competition also was a chance to spend time together creating something about which they are passionate.
“I just try to listen to her. She has a very specific idea,” Vanessa, who is a professional artist. “I just follow her lead and trust her. It’s a good exercise in letting her be her own person. It feels harmonious.”
An area artist judged entries, selecting first-, second- and third-place cash winners for each category. Additionally, the public could vote on their favorite drawings. Winners received People’s Choice Awards.
Viewer April Lenhart attended the Great Draw with her family. The group decided a painting based upon the Peanuts syndicated comic strip was their favorite.
Lenhart appreciated that children participated in the competition.
“It’s amazing what some of the kids are capable are doing — they’re really budding artists,” she said.
Her children spend lots of time drawing at home.
“This is neat for them to see what you can do with the chalk.”