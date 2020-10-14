Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker is proud of the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Democrat is running for re-election to continue to have a role at the helm.
He faces Republican challenger Harley Pothoff in the Nov. 3 election for an available at-large seat on the three-person county Board of Supervisors.
Baker has been on the board since 2017. Only one Republican has been elected to the county board in the last 70 years — Daryl Klein, who served from 2010 to 2018.
When COVID-19 started being confirmed in the state earlier this year, Baker and fellow Democratic Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham took on a leading role in the county’s response. In Iowa, boards of health and emergency management are county jurisdiction.
County supervisors started meeting twice per week with the county Board of Health. The supervisors allocated more than $1 million for coronavirus-related costs such as personal protective equipment, testing and additional pay for members of staff working overtime.
Baker is proud of his part in that response.
“You could have counted the people on one hand in Iowa in early March who had been tested for COVID-19,” he said. “Now, we’re testing hundreds and hundreds a day. That is something I and the Board of Supervisors have pushed, getting more tests into the county, more information to the public.”
He also talked about how the coronavirus has been handled at the county-owned long-term-care center, Sunnycrest Manor, and the transparency of officials at that facility.
“We’re in a good place, including how we have recently navigated through a COVID outbreak,” Baker said. “The other nursing homes have not been as public about what steps they’re taking to prevent the spread of COVID and reporting not just when we have an outbreak of three, even if we have one case. We let the public know.”
In 2016, Baker campaigned on the county retaining ownership of the facility — the last such arrangement in the state.
“I am told by folks, by family members of residents, that without my efforts, Sunnycrest Manor would not exist in its current form,” he said. “When I was running for office, there was a movement under the Board of Supervisors to privatize Sunnycrest Manor. I worked to keep that from happening. When I ran, I made sure that issue was out in the forefront.”
He said the community also benefitted from past decisions of the board such as the creation of the Tom Hancock Memorial Grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services.
“We did not have a crystal ball to see that the volunteer fire departments and EMS agencies would not be able to do all of their fundraisers this year because of the pandemic,” Baker said. “So, that grant has filled in some of those niches for this year.”
Baker also said he was proud of lowering the county’s property tax levy.
“For the first time in decades, we reduced the Dubuque County tax levy for three consecutive years,” he said. “It goes back decades to find where this may have happened previously. We estimate that rolling that back has given back $5 million to $7 million back to our taxpayers. For many years prior to my time on the board, the overall county levy was over $10 per $1,000 of assessed value. We’ve worked that down to $9.57.”
In his next term, Baker is particularly excited about beginning work under the new agreement among the county, city and Dubuque County Soil and Water Conservation District.
“What’s exciting for me is that it’s farmer-led,” he said. “It’s not going to be a bunch of Dubuque politicians telling them what to do. It’s going to be them telling us what works. All of this will result in maintaining their soil, after all. There’s no one better to do that than our farmers.”