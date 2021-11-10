Dubuque city officials plan to improve local water quality and attract development along a new major roadway with a series of infrastructure projects.
Dubuque City Council members recently voted unanimously to hire Origin Design to complete design engineering for five water infrastructure projects, estimated to cost $15.9 million in total.
The five projects will be split into two phases, with the first prioritizing the expansion of water infrastructure along the Southwest Arterial.
Phase one projects include the construction of a water tower near the arterial with a capacity of 2 million gallons, water main extensions to North Cascade Road and the Southwest Arterial and a water main extension on Rockdale Road.
Dubuque Water Department Manager Christopher Lester said phase one projects both seek to improve existing water pressure and quality for residents and prepare the city for anticipated future development along the Southwest Arterial.
“The goal is to address water resiliency, reduce bottle necks, improve water storage and pumping at key locations and prepare for increased demand,” Lester said. “Water quality is at the forefront of these projects.”
The second phase will focus on improving existing water infrastructure in downtown Dubuque and will include water main extensions along Central Avenue and Olympic Heights and improvements to the Central Avenue booster station.
Origin Design will be paid $793,800 to design the projects and will assist the city with tasks such as determining land acquisition needs and preparing construction plans and specifications for each project.
Lester said the entirety of the projects would be funded by the Iowa State Revolving Fund, with the design engineering costs already approved for a planning and design state revolving loan.
Lester said the city already has applied for an additional loan from the State Revolving Fund to cover construction costs.
Lester said he anticipates all of the projects will be completed by December 2023.
Dubuque City Council members said the projects are necessary to ensure future development along the Southwest Arterial.
“The city needs to get the infrastructure in place to make sure the development occurs,” Council Member Ric Jones said. “Nobody is going to come in and build a factory or facility without immediate access to city water.”
Council Member Susan Farber said she sees the projects as an investment by the city for future economic growth.
“It takes money to make money,” she said. “We need to invest in this infrastructure to provide for any future company that comes in.”